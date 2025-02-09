Jets make decision on Aaron Rodgers' future ahead of free agency

The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers appear to be on course for a split.

FOX Sports reported hours before Super Bowl LIX on Sunday that the Jets told the four-time MVP they want to move on. It’s unclear how that will happen – whether it’s an outright cut or they trade him.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer suggested that because Rodgers flew to New Jersey to meet with Jets brass, it may mean that Rodgers will seek to play at least one more season elsewhere.

Rodgers spent two seasons with New York. The first season ended almost as soon as it began as he tore his Achilles in Week 1 in 2023. He played the full 2024 season, bouncing back from the devastating injury. But the team missed the playoffs.

He talked about his future after their Week 18 win over the Miami Dolphins.

"We'll have the conversations in the next few days," he said, via SNY. "Whatever happens out of there, I don't know if anything will be definitive coming out of those. But I just need some time away to think about my future in the game, and my future here if they want me to be a part of the next phase or if they're ready to move on. Either way, I'm thankful for my two years here."

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t exactly give an idea one way or the other about Rodgers when he was introduced last month.

"If you are going to continue to ask me the same question, I’m gonna give you the same answer," Glenn said. "We’re still in evaluation mode. So if anybody else is going to ask that, I’m going to give you the same answer. So don’t waste your time. We clear?"

He was then asked what he looks for in a quarterback and responded, "A winner."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets have the No. 7 pick of the 2025 draft.