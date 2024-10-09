Robert Saleh breaks silence after Jets firing

Robert Saleh broke his silence on Wednesday after the New York Jets fired him.

Saleh gave a statement to ESPN nearly 24 hours after the organization’s decision to dismiss him.

"To the Jets Organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people. I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive," he said.

"To all of the players, I truly love and appreciate every single one of you. The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege. Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up everyday and attacked every moment.

"To my fellow coaches and staff, it has been an honor to work with all of you. Every one of you were "all in" and made sacrifices for one another that will never be forgotten. I wish you all the very best of luck for the remainder of the season.

"To the most passionate fan base in the NFL, thank you for embracing my family. It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here. "

He signed off, saying "All Gas No Brake!!!"

The Jets fired Saleh five games into the season, and it came after a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Jets Chairman Woody Johnson confirmed the decision in a statement.

"This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction," the statement read.

The offense has sputtered through the first games with a presumably healthy Aaron Rodgers under center for the team.

New York is 25th in points scored and 27th in yards gained while having a top five defense.

Rodgers has performed like a 40-year-old quarterback who is coming off of an Achilles tear. He has 1,093 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and four interceptions.

It is unclear what exactly sparked Saleh’s firing, but rumors of a rift between Rodgers and Saleh were sparked after an odd interaction during the team’s win over the New England Patriots in Week 3.

The noise got louder after the Jets lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. New York only scored nine points in the game. Rodgers and Saleh both did gymnastics while trying to maintain the line that they had a good relationship.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulrich was named the interim head coach.