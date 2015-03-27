Halak's 45 saves stamp Habs win over Senators

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Jaroslav Halak made a season-high 45 saves to help the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

The team's third straight win was sparked by a 17th goal of the season from Michael Cammalleri with further goals from Marc-Andre Bergeron, Andrei Kostitsyn and Scott Gomez.

Mike Fisher scored for the offense-minded Senators who put up 46 shots in comparison to 27 for Montreal.

"They came out hard and they were shooting," Halak told reporters. "That's when I got in the game."

Despite their chances, the home team could not break through and went 0-for-7 on power-play opportunities as they were stood up by Halak.

"We got a lot of pucks at the net but just didn't do enough job of getting pucks in the net," Senators center Jason Spezza said.

Montreal's netminder rebounded from a dreadful start last week when he allowed six goals in a loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

This time Halak was a stone wall, pulling off several big stops to help the Canadiens (15-14-2) tie the Senators (14-11-4) with 32 points in the Northeast Division.

Tomas Plekanec added three assists for Montreal, involved in his team's first three goals.

After Fisher tied the score at 1:46 in the second, Bergeron restored the lead for Montreal, which finished with a flourish by scoring twice in the game's final 2:12.

The Senators were coming off a five-game road trip and looking to win their sixth straight home game.

