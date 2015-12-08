Hair's gone, missed kicks linger for Bills' Carpenter

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills kicker Dan Carpenter says the decision to cut his lengthy hair has nothing to do with his latest round of missed attempts.

One way or the other, Carpenter arrived at his locker on Tuesday with a little less weight on his shoulders.

Carpenter called himself the team's least superstitious player, and said he simply decided it was time for a new look after growing out his hair for the past six years. The timing, however, comes after Carpenter missed a field goal and a point-after attempt in a 30-21 win over Houston on Sunday.

The eight-year veteran acknowledged his frustrations after having missed four of 20 field-goal attempts and four of 32 point-after attempts this season.

Despite his struggles, Carpenter still has coach Rex Ryan's support.

---

