Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Guardians

Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz placed on paid leave amid MLB investigation

The nature of the league’s investigation was not immediately known

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave just hours before he was expected to take the mound against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, MLB announced. 

The nature of the league’s investigation was not immediately known. 

Luis Ortiz pitching mound

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz pitches against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 18, 2025. (Katie Stratman-Imagn Images)

Ortiz, in his first season with the Guardians, will remain on paid leave through the end of the All-Star break due to an MLB investigation, the league said, adding that it will not comment further until their probe is complete. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS

The Guardians also released a statement following MLB’s announcement. 

"The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that Luis Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation.

Luis Ortiz celebrates

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz celebrates during the Los Angeles Angels game at Progressive Field on May 30, 2025. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

"The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time, and will respect the league's confidential investigative process." 

DIAMONDBACKS BAN LOYAL SEASON-TICKET HOLDER AFTER REPEATED INTERFERENCE INCIDENTS

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher was acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates that also included Michael Kennedy and Josh Hartle in exchange for Spencer Horwitz. 

In 16 starts with the Guardians, Ortiz is 4-9 with a 4.36 ERA and 96 strikeouts. His losses are tied for the most in the American League currently. 

Luis Ortiz pitches

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field on June 9, 2025. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After getting scratched from Thursday’s lineup, Cleveland called up left-hander Joey Cantillo, who is 1-0 with one save and a 3.81 ERA in 21 appearances this season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.