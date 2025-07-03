Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz placed on paid leave amid MLB investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz was placed on non-disciplinary paid leave just hours before he was expected to take the mound against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, MLB announced.

The nature of the league’s investigation was not immediately known.

Ortiz, in his first season with the Guardians, will remain on paid leave through the end of the All-Star break due to an MLB investigation, the league said, adding that it will not comment further until their probe is complete.

The Guardians also released a statement following MLB’s announcement.

"The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that Luis Ortiz has been placed on leave per an agreement with the Players Association due to an ongoing league investigation.

"The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time, and will respect the league's confidential investigative process."

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher was acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates that also included Michael Kennedy and Josh Hartle in exchange for Spencer Horwitz.

In 16 starts with the Guardians, Ortiz is 4-9 with a 4.36 ERA and 96 strikeouts. His losses are tied for the most in the American League currently.

After getting scratched from Thursday’s lineup, Cleveland called up left-hander Joey Cantillo, who is 1-0 with one save and a 3.81 ERA in 21 appearances this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.