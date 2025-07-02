Diamondbacks ban loyal season-ticket holder after repeated interference incidents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona Diamondbacks have finally had enough with one of their most loyal fans.

Dave McCaskill is a season-ticket holder for his beloved D-Backs and owns an Advantage Membership account, which grants him access to specific events, early postseason ticket access and discounts throughout the ballpark.

However, after being involved in yet another fan-interference dilemma, the Diamondbacks banned him for the remainder of the year and terminated his membership account.

"This particular fan has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field…" the team said in a statement. "This fan will have the opportunity to return to Chase Field in 2026 so long as he meets certain terms and abides by our Fan Code of Conduct."

McCaskill reached for a ball that was off the bat of San Francisco Giants third baseman Christian Koss. The ball just missed the outstretched glove of left fielder Tim Tawa. Center fielder Alek Thomas appeared to exchange words with McCaskill, who tossed the ball to Thomas. Thomas then tossed it back up. Koss was initially ruled out, but after review, he was awarded a double, and McCaskill was booted from the ballpark.

Recent videos of McCaskill making plays on borderline home run balls resurfaced on social media shortly after the D-Backs' announcement.

"I'm a D-Backs fan. I would never want to do anything to hurt the D-backs or to have them lose the game," McCaskill told Fox 10 Phoenix.

However, he admitted to being "ejected three times." (He later corrected himself to "technically… twice.")

"I caught the ball, came right down, and you see my glove hit the yellow, the top. So I think the ball would have bounced on top and gone over," McCaskill explained.

Fans are not allowed to reach over the wall, or the imaginary line directly above it, to catch a ball. But, it is fair game once the ball crosses said imaginary line. Jomboy Media pointed out a total of four instances, with other social media accounts saying he's been involved in five such reviews.

"What I can comment on is last night, the play happened, I want the play to play. I want the play to be played out… I want plays to be made by the players," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

McCaskill, according to the New York Post, said he has "followed" notorious ballhawk Zack Hample, who has garnered plenty of controversy throughout his game-attending days. Hample has caught over 10,000 baseballs.

