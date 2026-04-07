Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt announces engagement to son of team's former quarterback: 'It was always you'

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Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, announced her engagement earlier this week.

Hunt posted a photo collage of her engagement to Derek Green, the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.

"It was always you," the couple wrote in a collaboration Instagram post with emojis of a ring, red heart, and infinity sign. "'And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.' Romans 8:28."

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The couple posted 14 photos, including one with Green on a knee in front of a crying Hunt, a close-up of the ring, a photo of Green and Clark Hunt shaking hands, and both mothers taking photos of the occasion.

Hunt also posted a video that her mother took of her just before she got engaged, captioning it "POV: walking towards your forever."

Hunt took a golf cart to a boardwalk that she walked down to meet Green, who was decked out in a white suit himself.

The couple also posted on Easter Sunday.

"Thank You, Jesus — for salvation, for love, and for this beautiful chapter You’ve written for us. You painted the purest picture of love the world has ever seen, and today we celebrate that gift," they wrote. "As we step into this new season of life together, our prayer is simple — to love each other the way You loved the church. Selflessly. Faithfully. Completely. Happy Easter from our hearts to yours."

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While Green did not find the same success as his father, he still played four seasons at SMU and one more at Long Island University.

Hunt was previously in a relationship with Cody Keith, an ex-quarterback for East Carolina University who got a shot in multiple NFL training camps before seeing some interest in the Canadian Football League who had once befriended Patrick Mahomes.

Rumors of their breakup swirled earlier last year, and then Hunt confirmed she was in another relationship this time last year.

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Hunt is a staple at Chiefs games every season, usually being spotted on the sidelines before games and commenting on what went down on the gridiron after the final whistle via social media.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.