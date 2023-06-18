Expand / Collapse search
Gordon Sargent wraps first US Open appearance with unusual putting issue on 18

Sargent received low amateur honors at major

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Gordon Sargent made the cut for a golf major for the first time in his young career this weekend when he got the opportunity to play all four rounds of the U.S. Open.

The 20-year-old Alabama native finished his round Sunday with an unusual putt. He was trying to wrap up the round on the 18th hole at the Los Angeles Country Club with a par. However, the ball appeared to bounce inside the cup and then went out. He would finish the hole with a bogey.

Gordon Sargent swings from the bunker

Gordon Sargent hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

He had five bogeys on the day but also six birdies, shooting a 69 but finishing the tournament 4 over par and well off the lead.

But the issue on the 18th raised the eyebrows of the golf world as anything similar to what happened to Sargent could disrupt the final grouping on the day.

According to ESPN, the cup was damaged a bit because the group before Sargent’s had pulled the flag out wrong. The cup was reportedly fixed after the putt.

Gordon Sargent swings on 17

Amateur Gordon Sargent hits a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Sargent picked up "low amateur" honors at the U.S. Open. He’s already won the John Hayt Invitational and the Mason Rudolph Championship this year. He missed the cut at the Masters after receiving a special invitation.

Gordon Sargent on 16

Amateur Gordon Sargent is shown on the 16th green during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood were all vying for the major championship.

