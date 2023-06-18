Gordon Sargent wraps first US Open appearance with unusual putting issue on 18

Gordon Sargent made the cut for a golf major for the first time in his young career this weekend when he got the opportunity to play all four rounds of the U.S. Open.

The 20-year-old Alabama native finished his round Sunday with an unusual putt. He was trying to wrap up the round on the 18th hole at the Los Angeles Country Club with a par. However, the ball appeared to bounce inside the cup and then went out. He would finish the hole with a bogey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He had five bogeys on the day but also six birdies, shooting a 69 but finishing the tournament 4 over par and well off the lead.

But the issue on the 18th raised the eyebrows of the golf world as anything similar to what happened to Sargent could disrupt the final grouping on the day.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU SAYS THERE'S 'NOT AS MUCH TENSION' BETWEEN PGA TOUR, LIV PLAYERS FOLLOWING MERGER

According to ESPN, the cup was damaged a bit because the group before Sargent’s had pulled the flag out wrong. The cup was reportedly fixed after the putt.

Sargent picked up "low amateur" honors at the U.S. Open. He’s already won the John Hayt Invitational and the Mason Rudolph Championship this year. He missed the cut at the Masters after receiving a special invitation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood were all vying for the major championship.