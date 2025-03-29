Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Golf legend John Daly makes light of recent health scares: ‘I’ve only been dead 11 times’

Daly recently underwent emergency surgery on his hand

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
John Daly has admittedly lived an interesting life both on and off the course. 

Earlier this week, ahead of The Galleri Classic, the two-time major winner reflected on his lengthy career when shown a picture of his rookie tour card from 1992. 

John Daly and Christian Okoye share a laugh

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye shares a laugh with John Daly after some coaching on his swing during the pro-am of The Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., March 26, 2025. (Imagn)

"I didn’t think I’d been out here for three decades," Daly said in a video shared by the PGA Tour Champions. "I’ve only been dead 11 times. I’m like Lazarus. I just keep coming back from the dead.

"That’s when I could actually play the game." 

He made the comment about his health about two months after he underwent emergency surgery on his hand. He shared a post from his hospital bed in January, adding that the surgery was a success and that he would "be back playing in no time!"

He returned this month in time for the Champions Tour's Hoag Classic in California. 

"It's been a little brutal, but the hand's about 80%," he said at the time in a video, via ESPN. Daly revealed he has undergone 16 surgeries in the last four years due to tangled tendons.

John Daly tees off

John Daly tees off on 13 during the pro-am of The Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Imagn)

GOLF LEGEND JOHN DALY REVEALS BLOODY TRUTH ABOUT BLADDER CANCER BATTLE

In a recent podcast appearance, Daly also opened up about being diagnosed with bladder cancer. 

"It was scary," he said during an appearance on the "Like a Farmer Podcast." 

"I was peeing blood, pukin' blood. ... I thought my back was killing me, and I didn't know. And I went in Little Rock, got a checkup and everything on my back and then, was it a neurologist? Doctor saw it and said, ‘You gotta come back.’"

John Daly looks on

John Daly watches his shot from the 13th tee during the pro-am of The Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Imagn)

He underwent surgery and has been in remission for four years. 

Despite all his health setbacks, Daly had a positive message about life for his younger self when looking back at his rookie picture.  

"Hey, great life." 

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.