Golf legend John Daly makes light of recent health scares: ‘I’ve only been dead 11 times’

John Daly has admittedly lived an interesting life both on and off the course.

Earlier this week, ahead of The Galleri Classic, the two-time major winner reflected on his lengthy career when shown a picture of his rookie tour card from 1992.

"I didn’t think I’d been out here for three decades," Daly said in a video shared by the PGA Tour Champions . "I’ve only been dead 11 times. I’m like Lazarus. I just keep coming back from the dead.

"That’s when I could actually play the game."

He made the comment about his health about two months after he underwent emergency surgery on his hand. He shared a post from his hospital bed in January, adding that the surgery was a success and that he would "be back playing in no time!"

He returned this month in time for the Champions Tour's Hoag Classic in California.

"It's been a little brutal, but the hand's about 80%," he said at the time in a video, via ESPN. Daly revealed he has undergone 16 surgeries in the last four years due to tangled tendons.

In a recent podcast appearance, Daly also opened up about being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

"It was scary," he said during an appearance on the "Like a Farmer Podcast."

"I was peeing blood, pukin' blood. ... I thought my back was killing me, and I didn't know. And I went in Little Rock, got a checkup and everything on my back and then, was it a neurologist? Doctor saw it and said, ‘You gotta come back.’"

He underwent surgery and has been in remission for four years.

Despite all his health setbacks, Daly had a positive message about life for his younger self when looking back at his rookie picture.

"Hey, great life."

