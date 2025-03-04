Golf legend John Daly reveals bloody truth about bladder cancer battle

Golf legend John Daly revealed his bladder cancer has been in remission for four years.

Daly, 58, talked about finding out he had cancer in a recent podcast appearance that aired last month.

"It was scary," Daly said during an appearance on the "Like a Farmer Podcast." "I was peeing blood, pukin' blood. ... I thought my back was killing me, and I didn't know. And I went in Little Rock, got a checkup and everything on my back and then, was it a neurologist? Doctor saw it and said, ‘You gotta come back.’

"I was fixin' to go to Hooters, get some wings in Little Rock, and he called and said, 'No, don't eat anything. Gotta get you back over here.' And I go, ‘Why?’ And [he said], 'Well, you have cancer. You have bladder cancer'. What else can happen, you know?"

Daly said as long as it’s him going through it and not his kids, he can deal with it.

"As long as it's me and not my kids, I can deal with it. So, I go back. They caught it in time. I've been in remission for the last four years, but I gotta get a checkup once a year now — thank God — and not two. Anyone who's got bladder cancer, that thing that goes in your pee-pee don't feel good," Daly said.

"Hey, I just deal with it. You just deal with it, and you try to work around all these injuries and everything, try and play the best you can."

As for his golf game, Daly admitted his health issues don’t allow him to play at the level he once did.

"I can't set goals for golf anymore. Fighting the bladder cancer and all that crap with all the surgeries, it's not an excuse. It's just nobody can play great when they're not healthy," Daly said.

"I get out there, and I do my best I can. But I still wanna play golf. I still wanna play on the Champions Tour. I just wanna compete better, and right now there's no way I can.

"But I'm gonna keep grinding it out 'cause you never know. That putter gets hot. … I don't care if you got one arm, one leg, that putter gets hot you can play some really good golf because we all hit it good."

In addition to his cancer being in remission, Daly revealed he underwent emergency surgery on his hand in January in a post to social media and said he would "be back playing in to time."

The golf icon hasn’t played on the PGA Champions Tour since October.

Daly played at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship last year but withdrew after the first round in both tournaments.

In his career, Daly has five PGA Tour victories, including two major championship wins.

Daly won the PGA Championship in 1991 and then the British Open in 1995. His last win on the PGA Tour was at the Buick Invitational in 2004.

Daly won the 2021 PNC Father-Son Championship with his son, John Daly II.

Daly has earned nearly $13 million in winnings in his career, according to the PGA Tour website.

