Golf analyst Kevin Kisner says CBS showed Masters shots that 'happened ten minutes ago all day' at Augusta

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Coverage of the 90th Masters was spread across broadcast networks and streaming, but Sunday's final round belonged to CBS and Paramount+, with Jim Nantz on the call.

Over the decades, the network has polished its Masters coverage into what is largely viewed as golf broadcasting's gold standard. Rory McIlroy’s pursuit of a rare repeat at historic Augusta National drew criticism from some viewers as apparent broadcast errors surfaced.

After McIlroy’s second shot on the 18th hole, cameras lost track of the ball as it landed in the woods right of the fairway. That was one of several shots in which tracers seemed to have difficulty keeping up with as a ball was in flight. CBS, according to reports, uses a brief tape delay for some shots rather than broadcasting every moment in real time.

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PGA Tour golfer Kevin Kisner, who served as a guest analyst during SiriusXM’s coverage of Saturday’s and Sunday’s rounds, was among those who questioned CBS’ approach to this year’s Masters during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ "Fore Play Golf" podcast.

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"I was so f—ing confused the entire time by trying to keep up with the behind-the-scenes CBS feed," Kisner said. "They’re literally showing s—t that I knew happened ten minutes ago all day long. It was so bad that I in fact text Colt Knost during the show and said, ‘do you all ever show a live shot?’ I’m better off following the f—ing app than following your feed."

Kisner compared the viewing experience — which he described as out of sync — to major events like the Super Bowl.

"So your entire Masters coverage is a fantasy world. It’s bulls---. Whatever we all watch has already happened seven minutes ago. Could you imagine watching the f—ing Super Bowl and being like, ‘yea Tom Brady threw that touchdown seven minutes ago, we’re going to act like it’s live here so our announcers can sound really smart and we’re going to sit here and he’s going to throw it wide open down the middle but it actually happened seven minutes ago and everyone in the stadium’s taking a p---. What are we doing, man?"

NFL games feature several built-in commercial breaks, while the Masters has limited commercial interruption as multiple players hit shots simultaneously across the course.

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ESPN hold the rights to this season's next scheduled major, the PGA Championship, which begins next month at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

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