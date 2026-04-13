Scottie Scheffler takes issue with Masters' course conditions after second-place finish

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler finished just behind Rory McIlroy at the Masters this weekend, finishing just a stroke behind the back-to-back green jacket winner.

Scheffler took issue with the conditions at Augusta National Golf Course and expressed it as much after wrapping up the fourth round of the tournament on Sunday evening, telling reporters he wasn’t "in charge of the course setup."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I would’ve liked it to have been a little bit more equal in terms of the firmness on Thursday and Friday. I was a bit surprised at how soft things were on Friday afternoon, especially as it got late in the day. But the weather also changes, like it was a bit windy on Thursday," he said, via Golf.com.

"So who knows, it’s just that’s part of the game. We play an outdoor sport, and you don’t know how conditions are gonna change — especially course conditions. Overall, like I said, just Friday for me, going out early, not being able to shoot an under-par round, that definitely hurt my chances. I think I started the weekend maybe 12 back, so to get within one was a pretty good run."

Scheffler said that his second round "probably hurt" his chances of winning the tournament the most. He shot a 74 that day with four bogeys before storming back into contention.

TRUMP CONGRATULATES RORY MCILROY ON BACK-TO-BACK MASTERS WINS: 'BECOMING MORE AND MORE A LEGEND'

"We went out on Thursday afternoon were some of the most challenging conditions we had all week," he said. "I didn’t see many birdies out there Thursday afternoon, so going out on Friday, whatever they did to the greens to soften them up, they did some stuff, and I just wasn’t able to take advantage of that going on early on Friday.

"And then you saw the barrage of birdies that Rory made and Cam Young and a bunch of guys made on Friday late in the day, and I think I finished maybe two over par on Friday. So that day probably hurt the most in terms of my chances to win."

Scheffler made 12 birdies and two eagles in the tournament. But he also settled for five bogeys over the four rounds.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He was 11-under par for the tournament.