Gisele Bündchen sends heartfelt message to Tom Brady following retirement announcement

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen posted a heartfelt message for ex-husband Tom Brady on Wednesday following his announcement that he is retiring from the NFL "for good" after 23 seasons.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," Bündchen wrote in a comment on Brady’s Instagram post, which included photos of her and their children.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday – a year after previously making the decision to retire just to return several weeks later for his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I’m retiring – for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year," Brady said in his announcement video.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion got emotional as he thanked all those who were involved in his career over the years.

"I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors… I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing."

Brady posted dozens of photos to social media following his announcement and included more photos of his family and Bündchen, as well as snaps of his former teammates and his fiercest opponents.

He also included photos of ex Bridget Moynahan, who he shares a son with.

In his initial retirement post in 2022, Brady offered a special thanks to Bündchen for being "the most loving and supportive wife who has done everything for our family to allow me to focus on my career."

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage back in October.