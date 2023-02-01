Tom Brady posts photos of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, family and former teammates amid retirement announcement

Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning.

While it would be difficult to summarize a career spanning more than two decades, Brady attempted to do just that on social media, sharing just a few moments from his legendary time in the league.

"I’m retiring – for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year," Brady said in his announcement video.

"I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors… I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing."

On Instagram, Brady posted dozens of pictures spanning from his time with the New England Patriots to his last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

From photos with former Patriots players, like Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, to selfies with coaches Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians, Brady shared his fondest memories.

Among those memories, most notably, were pictures of his parents, his children and his exes Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October after weeks of speculation that the couple was headed toward a split.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote in a statement at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

In his initial retirement announcement in February 2022, Brady thanked Bündchen for being "the most loving and supportive wife who has done everything for our family to allow me to focus on my career."