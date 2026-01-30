Giants co-owner Steve Tisch responds after emails between him and Jeffrey Epstein included in latest DOJ drop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch addressed controversy surrounding his presence in the recently released files related to the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein.



Tisch released a statement through the Giants, claiming he never traveled to Epstein's infamous island.

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with," Tisch said.

The Department of Justice's Friday release of more than 3 million documents related to the investigation of Epstein included email exchanges from April 2013 and June 2013 between Tisch and the convicted sex offender.

Some of the exchanges between Tisch and Epstein appear to show conversations about women.

Tisch's family owns about 45% of the Giants. Alongside fellow co-owner John Mara, Tisch assumed control of the team in 2005 after his father had purchased a majority stake in the team in 1991.

Under Mara and Tisch's co-ownership, the Giants won two Super Bowls and recently hired John Harbaugh as head coach.

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan federal jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019. His death was later ruled a suicide.

He faced up to 45 years in prison for crimes related to the sex trafficking of minors.