New York Giants

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch responds after emails between him and Jeffrey Epstein included in latest DOJ drop

Tisch said he never visited Epstein's island and 'deeply regret[s] associating with' the convicted sex offender

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Millions of new Epstein documents released Video

Millions of new Epstein documents released

Fox News correspondent David Spunt has the latest on the DOJ's new release on 'America Reports.'

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch addressed controversy surrounding his presence in the recently released files related to the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein.

Tisch released a statement through the Giants, claiming he never traveled to Epstein's infamous island.

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with," Tisch said.

Steve Tisch

Steve Tisch said conversations with Jeffrey Epstein involved "adult women," movies and investments, but said he never visited the island. (Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports)

The Department of Justice's Friday release of more than 3 million documents related to the investigation of Epstein included email exchanges from April 2013 and June 2013 between Tisch and the convicted sex offender.

Some of the exchanges between Tisch and Epstein appear to show conversations about women.

Over 3 million new Epstein documents made public Video

Tisch's family owns about 45% of the Giants. Alongside fellow co-owner John Mara, Tisch assumed control of the team in 2005 after his father had purchased a majority stake in the team in 1991.

Under Mara and Tisch's co-ownership, the Giants won two Super Bowls and recently hired John Harbaugh as head coach.

Steve Tisch

Steve Tisch, executive vice president of the New York Giants, looks on before pre-season football game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan federal jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019. His death was later ruled a suicide. 

He faced up to 45 years in prison for crimes related to the sex trafficking of minors.

