NFL releases statement on Giants co-owner's emails with Jeffrey Epstein

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL on Monday released a statement after New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch was found to be corresponding with Jeffrey Epstein.

The emails were released last week as part of the Justice Department’s dump of more than 3 million documents related to the investigation of the human trafficker and child sex offender. The league’s statement came as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was set to have his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference with reporters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The league is aware of the reports and Steve’s response," the NFL said. "Our office will look into the matter to understand the facts."

Some of the emails exchanged between Epstein and Tisch appeared to show the two discussing women.

One thread from April 2023 showed Tisch asking Epstein whether an unnamed woman was "pro or civilian." Epstein said his team reached out to the woman. He later added that she wanted to go to a play with Tisch but was "freaked by the age difference."

Another exchange, from June 2013, showed Tisch and Epstein setting up a potential meeting in New York.

EX-NASCAR DRIVER SENT JEFFREY EPSTEIN VALENTINE'S DAY EMAIL, FORWARDED SEXUALLY EXPLICIT MESSAGE, FILES SHOW

Tisch's family owns about 45% of the Giants. He assumed control of the team in 2005 after his father had purchased a majority stake in the team in 1991.

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan federal jail cell Aug. 10, 2019. It was later ruled a suicide. He faced up to 45 years in prison for crimes related to the sex trafficking of minors.

Tisch released a statement through the Giants on Friday as the emails came to light.

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with," Tisch said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Goodell is expected to face questions about Tisch’s dealings with Epstein and whether the NFL team owner could be disciplined for it.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.