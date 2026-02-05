Christian McCaffrey reflects on 2025 success after injury-plagued 2024 season: 'Just thank God'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As long as Christian McCaffrey is on the field, he's going to show out.

The San Francisco 49ers star running back was the only non-quarterback to be an MVP finalist, and was also in the running for his second Offensive Player of the Year Award in three years after putting up 2,126 scrimmage yards and scoring 17 total touchdowns.

In most cases, that should surprise nobody, but given McCaffrey's devastating 2024 season, when he missed 13 games due to Achilles tendinitis and a knee injury, "what if" was in the conversation.

"Yeah, you know, I think last year was tough. There was a lot of uncertainty for me the whole offseason just working extremely hard day and night to try to come back to where I needed to be," McCaffrey told Fox News Digital on Radio Row. "I really just thank God. I feel very fortunate that I played in every game. You know, that's something I don't take for granted ever anymore. And I feel blessed to be able to come out of the season healthy."

McCaffrey became just the second player ever to be nominated for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year in the same season. He was also voted by fans as one of FedEx's Air & Ground Players of the Year.

"This is a cool award. Voted for by the fans, which makes it really cool, and it's been going on for 23 years now, so it's one of the longest NFL awards. So, I'm super thankful," McCaffrey said. "They're also giving $15,000 to Feeding America, a local food bank here in San Francisco. So, you know, getting an award, being able to give back a little bit, it's pretty cool."

McCaffrey won the Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday night given last year's injuries and this year's rousing success. Given his age, many were worried that it was the beginning of the end.

McCaffrey, too, was admittedly nervous, but that is not exactly a new feeling for him.

"I've been worrying since I was in high school. Most of my mindset is just worrying. You know, part of what drives me is just that, you know, that anxiety of not living up to my potential or not being able to play. So, that's definitely something that's always in my head transparently," McCaffrey said. "But I think that's the beauty of training. Whenever that's kind of how you start, and then you train and train and train and do all the things you can to get to where you want to be, which will instill confidence that, you know what? I trust my training. I know that I can do this now. feel good about where I'm at."

McCaffrey will be 30 years old by the time he plays meaningful football again, but after nearly another 1,000-1,000 yard season, there's not much to worry about.

