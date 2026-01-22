Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco Giants

Giants star Jung Hoo Lee briefly stopped at LAX over 'paperwork issue'

The $113M outfielder was returning from South Korea when authorities stopped him for about an hour

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was briefly stopped at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday over what the team described as a "paperwork issue." 

According to multiple reports, Lee was returning to the United States from his home in South Korea when he was stopped because of missing paperwork. 

Jung Hoo Lee hits a single

San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

His agent, Scott Boras, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the incident was "not anything political or anything like that," and that Lee was released after about an hour once the paperwork issue was resolved. 

"We are working politically and with immigration and the Giants to get verifications," Boras told the outlet before the matter was resolved. "I’m not sure what was lacking but it was something with the proper paperwork. I think he just forgot one of the documents."

The Giants released a statement saying that Lee "experienced a brief travel issue at LAX due to a paperwork issue." 

General view of Los Angeles International Airport

A general view of the air traffic control tower at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). (Michael Yanow/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The matter was quickly clarified with the appropriate authorities, and he has since been cleared to continue his travel. We appreciate the professionalism of all parties involved."

Lee, 27, signed a six-year deal with the Giants in December 2023, but he missed most of his rookie season in 2024 after undergoing season-ending surgery for a dislocated shoulder. The deal was reportedly worth $113 million.

Jung Hoo Lee in the dugout

Jung Hoo Lee (51) of the San Francisco Giants is pictured before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23, 2025. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

He batted .266 with eight home runs and 55 RBI with 10 stolen bases over 150 games this past season despite the Giants missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

