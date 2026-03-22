Giants running back Cam Skattebo's mother slams critics after player's remarks on CTE, asthma

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The mother of New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo came out in defense of her son after he made eyebrow-raising comments about CTE and asthma.

The second-year NFL player appeared on a recent podcast and was asked about whether CTE was a "real thing," to which he replied, "No." He also claimed that asthma was an "excuse." Skattebo later apologized for making a "tasteless joke" about the two ailments.

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"If only people knew how many times Cam had to ‘run and get mom's inhaler’ they'd realize the sarcasm...you'll never make everyone happy and you'll never say all the right things and people are bound to spin something sooner or later in a direction it was never intended to go," Becky Skattebo wrote on X.

The Giants player admitted a "lapse in judgment" when he made those comments.

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"I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma," he wrote on X. "It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. Much love !!!"

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a progressive, degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head impacts rather than a single injury, according to Mayo Clinic. More than 100 former NFL football players have been posthumously diagnosed with CTE, according to a University of Utah study, which was published in the Journal of Neurotrauma.

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Skattebo's quarterback, Jaxson Dart, was checked for concussions at least five times throughout the season and even missed two games after being diagnosed with one. Skattebo was once fined for entering the medical tent while Dart was being evaluated.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.