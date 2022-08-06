Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Published

Giants rookie offensive lineman out for season after tearing ACL in scrimmage

Marcus McKethan was placed on IR Saturday

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The New York Giants spent the entire offseason cleaning up former GM's Dave Gettleman's mess and finally fixing their offensive line. But one lineman is done before the season even starts.

Rookie Marcus McKethan tore his ACL during the Giants' instrasquad scrimmage at MetLife Stadium Friday night and will miss the season.

New York Giants offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (60) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. (John Jones/USA Today Sports)

The 22-year-old was carted off the field after getting injured while pass blocking.

The G-Men took McKethan in the fifth round out of the University of North Carolina

Marcus McKethan of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a game against the Texas A and M Aggies during the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

He was one of three offensive linemen the Giants drafted, along with Alabama's Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick and Joshua Ezeudu, who also played for UNC, in the third round.

They also made a number of signings in the offseason to beef up the O-line, including Mark Glowinski, Max Garcia and Jon Feliciano.

Marcus Mckethan of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

They also signed Matt Gono, but he is feared to have a career-ending neck injury.