New York Giants
Published

New Giants brass discusses QB Daniel Jones as he enters potential final season with Big Blue

The Giants declined Jones' fifth-year option earlier this offseason

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The 2022 season is going to be, without a doubt, the most important of Daniel Jones’ young career.

He’s only 25, but he’s also entering the final year of his rookie deal with the New York Giants, as Big Blue declined his fifth-year option.

Jones looked to be the future of the Giants after an impressive rookie year, but injuries, poor personnel, and his poor play have derailed him in the last two seasons.

Quarterback Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass as head coach Brian Daboll, right, looks on during mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on June 8, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Now, his future with the Giants is looking bleak, and it totally rides on what he does this season.

Jones is now with his third head coach in four years, but the new regime in place thinks Jones can take a massive step forward with the offensive scheme, despite learning something different – again.

"Daniel’s still got a lot to learn from a scheme standpoint. And our offense has done a tremendous job working to learn it. And we look forward to seeing him getting better each day," GM Joe Schoen said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Daniel Jones wearing the classic uniforms.

First-year head coach Brian Daboll, who was Josh Allen's offensive coordinator in Buffalo, believes that a big way to get the most out of Jones is to get him to use his legs.

"When you have an athletic quarterback that can move and make plays, whether it’s loose plays or designed plays, you want to try to take advantage of it because it evens up the playing field with the defense," he said. "And you’re constantly coaching and teaching when to slide and when to get down and when to do it. And I think it’s definitely an advantage when have a quarterback that can move and do those type of things, so I’d say we’ll implement some things that utilize his skillset. And then we’ll coach him up and make sure that he is doing the best he can do to protect himself. But he’s going to have to do that as well."

At the end of the day, though, it's going to be about results — Jones threw 24 touchdowns in his rookie year, and has thrown 21 since. 

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. 

The Giants won't admit it publicly — and Schoen avoided speaking about Jones' future — but this is his make-or-break year.