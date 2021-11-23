Giants leadership comes under fire after latest debacle against the Bucs

The New York Giants’ lackluster performance in a loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led to questions over the leadership in the front office – namely co-owner John Mara and general manager Dave Gettleman.

In a season-low 24 minutes of possession, the Giants scored 10 points on 54 plays and only tallied 215 yards of total offense. The team managed to pick up 15 first downs.

Daniel Jones was 23-for-38 with 167 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Saquon Barkley in his return from injury rushed for 25 yards on six carries. Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney led the team with seven catches for 40 yards.

The Buccaneers won the game 30-10. They dropped 402 yards of total offense on the Giants' defense.

As New York dropped to 3-7 on the season, fans began to pin the blame on Mara and Gettleman.

Mara has made some of the big personnel decisions that have affected the Giants directly, including the hiring of Gettleman. The 70-year-old former senior pro personnel analyst was hired as the general manager in 2018 and has been directly responsible for bringing in the players on the field now.

Since the 2018 season, New York has gone through two coaches and have made no playoff appearances. The team has only one playoff appearance since winning Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012 and only two winning seasons.