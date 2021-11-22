Kevin Hart trolls Eli Manning over facial expressions: 'The face of gas'

Kevin Hart brought the business for Eli Manning during the former New York Giants quarterback and his brother’s simulcast of "Monday Night Football."

The comedian was one of the four guests lined up for the show during the Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 11 game. The broadcast played a clip of Hart’s segment with Odell Beckham Jr. on his show "Cold as Balls" from a few years ago discussing the faces Manning makes.

Hart then started to troll Manning over the faces.

"There’s been times where Eli has had the face of gas. You know what I’m talking about," Hart said. "The face of gas is when you know you know you just pooted. You know people are walking where you’re at.

"That’s what Eli does all the time. He's got a 'I just pooted, don't come over here' face."

Since Twitter and Instagram became more popular toward the tail end of Manning’s career, NFL fans had no problem trolling the two-time Super Bowl winner over the different kinds of faces he would make on the sidelines. He would become an instant favorite and one of the most widely used sports memes.

Manning retired following the 2019 season.