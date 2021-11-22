Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Kevin Hart trolls Eli Manning over facial expressions: 'The face of gas'

Eli Manning was known toward the latter part of his career for the faces he'd make during games

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kevin Hart brought the business for Eli Manning during the former New York Giants quarterback and his brother’s simulcast of "Monday Night Football."

The comedian was one of the four guests lined up for the show during the Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 11 game. The broadcast played a clip of Hart’s segment with Odell Beckham Jr. on his show "Cold as Balls" from a few years ago discussing the faces Manning makes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hart then started to troll Manning over the faces.

"There’s been times where Eli has had the face of gas. You know what I’m talking about," Hart said. "The face of gas is when you know you know you just pooted. You know people are walking where you’re at.

BROWNS' BAKER MAYFIELD ADDRESSES CLEVELAND FANS WHO BOOED HIM: 'DON'T REALLY CARE'

"That’s what Eli does all the time. He's got a 'I just pooted, don't come over here' face."

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning faces  the Jacksonville Jaguars pass rush  on ESPN Monday Night Football Nov. 20, 2006 in Jacksonville. The Jaguars won 26 - 10.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning faces  the Jacksonville Jaguars pass rush  on ESPN Monday Night Football Nov. 20, 2006 in Jacksonville. The Jaguars won 26 - 10. (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up as New York Giants faced the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up as New York Giants faced the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, September 8, 2013. (Ron Jenkins/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) with a scowl on his face.New York Giants Training Camp @ Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Tuesday, July 22, 2014  in East Rutherford.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) with a scowl on his face.New York Giants Training Camp @ Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Tuesday, July 22, 2014  in East Rutherford. (Howard Simmons/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Since Twitter and Instagram became more popular toward the tail end of Manning’s career, NFL fans had no problem trolling the two-time Super Bowl winner over the different kinds of faces he would make on the sidelines. He would become an instant favorite and one of the most widely used sports memes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Manning retired following the 2019 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com