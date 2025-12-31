Giants' Jaxson Dart appears to make relationship with influencer, ring girl girlfriend official

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart appeared to make his relationship with influencer and ring girl Marissa Ayers official.

Dart shared a photo on his Snapchat that showed him posing alongside Ayers, posting the black-and-white photo over the weekend. The 22-year-old has yet to publicly address the romance rumors.

Ayers was seen with Dart’s family on the sideline prior to the Giants’ 33-15 loss to the New England Patriots in early December. The pair were first linked when they were seen together at a Halloween party in October.

Ayers, who graduated from the University of Alabama in May, is a ring girl for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. She was seen in the ring for the Jahmal Harvery-Kevin Cervantes and the Paul-Anthony Joshua fights.

Ayers has appeared to hint at her romance with Dart, when she posted a photo of herself wearing an oversized Giants T-shirt. They both also liked an Instagram post by Betr, a sports gambling company, that referred to Ayers as Dart’s girlfriend.

Dart flashed his playmaking ability in his rookie season with the Giants, leading fans to believe that he could be the team’s franchise quarterback. In 13 games and 11 starts, Dart has completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,042 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The former Ole Miss star has also run for 455 yards and nine touchdowns. Dart has subjected himself to a lot of big hits with his running style, but since returning from his concussion, he has done a better job of getting down and getting out of bounds to avoid big hits.

Dart will start in the team’s final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

