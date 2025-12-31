Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants' Jaxson Dart appears to make relationship with influencer, ring girl girlfriend official

Dart shared a picture with Marissa Ayers to his social media

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Tyler Nubin runs back fumble 27-yards for TD, shrinking Giants' deficit against Vikings | NFL Highlights Video

Tyler Nubin runs back fumble 27-yards for TD, shrinking Giants' deficit against Vikings | NFL Highlights

Tyler Nubin ran back fumble 27-yards for TD to shrink the New York Giants' deficit against the Minnesota Vikings.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart appeared to make his relationship with influencer and ring girl Marissa Ayers official. 

Dart shared a photo on his Snapchat that showed him posing alongside Ayers, posting the black-and-white photo over the weekend. The 22-year-old has yet to publicly address the romance rumors. 

Ayers was seen with Dart’s family on the sideline prior to the Giants’ 33-15 loss to the New England Patriots in early December. The pair were first linked when they were seen together at a Halloween party in October. 

Jaxson Dart has been rumored to be dating Marissa Ayers, right.

Jaxson Dart has been rumored to be dating Marissa Ayers, right. (Getty Images/TikTok)

Ayers, who graduated from the University of Alabama in May, is a ring girl for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. She was seen in the ring for the Jahmal Harvery-Kevin Cervantes and the Paul-Anthony Joshua fights.

Ayers has appeared to hint at her romance with Dart, when she posted a photo of herself wearing an oversized Giants T-shirt. They both also liked an Instagram post by Betr, a sports gambling company, that referred to Ayers as Dart’s girlfriend. 

Marissa Ayers tries out for ring girl

MVP model Marissa Ayers during an open workout session, held at The Oculus at World Trade Center in New York ahead of the undisputed super lightweight championship fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, on July 11, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Dart flashed his playmaking ability in his rookie season with the Giants, leading fans to believe that he could be the team’s franchise quarterback. In 13 games and 11 starts, Dart has completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,042 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. 

The former Ole Miss star has also run for 455 yards and nine touchdowns. Dart has subjected himself to a lot of big hits with his running style, but since returning from his concussion, he has done a better job of getting down and getting out of bounds to avoid big hits. 

Dart will start in the team’s final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

