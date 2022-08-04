Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco Giants
Published

Giants' Gabe Kapler ejected after heated exchange between pitcher, Dodgers' Mookie Betts

Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia taunted Dodgers dugout after a strikeout

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler was ejected during his team's loss Thursday to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers after tempers flared between Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia and the Dodgers.

After Garcia struck out James Outman, the pitcher mimicked the Dodgers' team-wide home run celebration.

Garcia stared down the Dodgers dugout. After Garcia and Mookie Betts exchanged words, umpire Phil Cuzzi issued a warning to both benches, much to the displeasure of Kapler, according to SFBay.

According to The Athletic, Kapler was frustrated Cuzzi took matters into his own hands while the manager was going to — and did — address Garcia himself.

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler argues with umpire Phil Cuzzi in the sixth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park Aug. 4, 2022, in San Francisco.

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler argues with umpire Phil Cuzzi in the sixth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park Aug. 4, 2022, in San Francisco. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Dodgers' Trea Turner said he was surprised at Garcia's strikeout celebration, considering it came while the Giants were losing.

"I think nothing really surprises me anymore. But, at the time of the game and the score of the game and the inning, it didn't really make a lot of sense to a lot of us. I think. But I guess that's where they're at," Turner said, via The Athletic.

The Giants lost the game 5-3 and were swept in a four-game series by the Dodgers for the second time in as many weeks.