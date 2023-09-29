Giants fire manager Gabe Kapler as season nears end

The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler Friday with the team out of the playoff chase.

The Giants finished with 107 wins in Kapler’s second season at the helm in 2021

The team won the National League West that year, ending the Los Angeles Dodgers’ reign, but lost in a division series in five games.

San Francisco won 81 games last season and has 78 wins entering the final weekend of 2023. It will have missed the playoffs six of the last seven seasons.

"After making this recommendation to ownership and receiving their approval, I met with Gabe today to inform him of our decision," Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement.

"In his tenure as Giants manager, Gabe led our team through an unprecedented pandemic in 2020 and a franchise-record 107 wins and postseason berth in 2021. He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the San Francisco Giants, and I have tremendous respect for him as a colleague and friend.

"On behalf of the Giants organization, we wish Gabe the best of luck in his future endeavors and thank him for his contributions over the last four years."

Kapler took the Giants’ gig after his dismissal from the Philadelphia Phillies.

The former MLB outfielder is 456-411 as a major league manager with the Phillies and Giants.