Phillies' Bryce Harper blasts controversial MLB ump over ejection: 'It’s the same story'

Bryce Harper did not mince words when he was asked about his ejection from the Philadelphia Phillies’ 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

Harper was tossed after arguing with Angel Hernandez, who determined that the first baseman went around on a check swing and called him out on strikes. Harper stormed back to the dugout and tossed his batting helmet over the protective netting and into the crowd.

Afterward, he blasted Hernandez. The longtime umpire has come under fire in recent years over controversial calls whether he is behind the plate or near the basepaths.

"It’s just bad all around," Harper said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Grinding in an at-bat against a guy I’ve never faced before. I get to a 3-2 count and take a slider down-and-in. I obviously didn’t go and wasn’t even thinking about it in that situation. I was taking my stuff off and heard the crowd’s reaction and was like there’s no way.

"Angel in the middle of something again. It’s every year, it’s the same story, same thing. I’m probably going to get a letter from (MLB exec) Michael Hill. And I’m going to get fined for being right, again. It’s the same thing over and over and over again. It’s just not right."

It was the fourth time Harper has been ejected from a game this season. He lamented the ejection as it was the last regular-season home game at Citizens Bank Ballpark.

Luckily, the Phillies are set for the wild card playoffs.

The two-time MVP missed some time this season but has helped the Phillies clinch a National League wild-card spot in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball.

He entered the game against the Pirates with a .296 batting average, a .905 OPS and 21 home runs.

Philadelphia was 89-69 with a few games left. The Phillies made it to the World Series last year, losing in six games to the Houston Astros.