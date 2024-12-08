Giants fan sends message to team co-owner amid abysmal 2024 season

New York Giants team co-owner John Mara was the target of a banner message that was flown over MetLife Stadium on Sunday morning before the team faced off against the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants are in the midst of one of the worst seasons in franchise history at 2-10 through 13 weeks of the regular season. The team is 32nd in points scored and 26th in yards gained when it comes to offense and 18th in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed on defense.

An apparently frustrated Giants fan took the team’s struggles to heart.

"Mr. Mara enough – plz fix this dumpster fire," the banner read, according to SNY.

It’s been a season of turmoil for the Giants. It started with the departure of Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles and included the release of Daniel Jones.

The Giants appear to be in for a complete reset going into the 2025 season. The status of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen is unclear, and it begs the question about other unknowns for the team going into the new year.

Daboll was asked about his job security following the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Dallas Cowboys and whether his focus was just on what he could control.

"I think you focus on your team," Daboll said. "You focus on our staff, our coaches, players, and going out there to get the kind of performance and result we all want.

"We have a lot of confidence in our people. Obviously not where we want to be by any stretch of the imagination. So, we just keep working hard to fix the things we need to fix."

If the Giants finish with two wins, it would be their worst season since 1974. The team won two games in 1973 and 1974.