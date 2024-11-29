Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants head coach Brian Daboll not worried about his job after his team was first eliminated from playoffs

The G-Men are 2-10 and hold the top pick of the NFL Draft at the moment

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The New York Giants became the first team eliminated from playoff contention on Thanksgiving, and fans are calling for change — again.

Since Tom Coughlin coached Big Blue 11 seasons, the G-Men are in danger of having their fifth head coach in the last 10 seasons.

But head coach Brian Daboll, named the Coach of the Year after his first season in East Rutherford, isn't fretting.

Brian Daboll

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants on the field after a 30-7 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium Nov. 24, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Elsa/Getty Images)

When asked if he was worried about his job status after the game, his answer was blunt.

"No."

Owner John Mara said last month he did not anticipate making any changes this offseason, but the Giants are 2-10 and on a fast track to getting the No. 1 pick.

"No, I don't like the results. Nobody likes the results. But, again, I have confidence in the people. Just have to get better," Daboll added.

Daboll brought up his job status again Friday, saying there are other things to worry about.

Brian Daboll looks on field

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll watches during the first half against the Carolina Panthers Nov. 10, 2024, in Munich, Germany.  (AP Photo/Lennart Preiss)

"I think you focus on your team. You focus on our staff, our coaches, players and going out there to get the kind of performance and result we all want," Daboll said Friday. "We have a lot of confidence in our people. Obviously, not where we want to be by any stretch of the imagination. So, we just keep working hard to fix the things we need to fix."

The Giants lost to the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys Thursday.

New York is 4-20 in its last 24 games against the Cowboys and has lost the last eight meetings.

Brian Daboll talks to the media

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll answers questions during a press conference after a game against the Minnesota Vikings Sept. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Giants started their third different quarterback in as many games Thursday. For context, Eli Manning was the starting quarterback for every game for over 13 years, and he never missed a game due to injury.

