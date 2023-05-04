Giants agree to extension with Dexter Lawrence, place him among highest-paid defensive tackles in NFL: reports

The New York Giants are not done extending vital pieces of their team this offseason, and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will now reportedly be one of the highest-paid for his position in the NFL.

NFL Network reports that Lawrence and the Giants have agreed to a four-year extension worth $90 million with $60 million fully guaranteed.

That brings Lawrence to $22.5 million per year, tied for third among defensive tackles with the Washington Commanders’ Daron Payne.

Only Los Angeles Rams defensive star Aaron Donald ($31.67 million per year) and Tennessee Titans veteran Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million) make more.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lawrence’s contract would kick in next year during the 2024 campaign, keeping him under Giants control until he reaches free agency in 2028.

Lawrence joins fellow 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick and captain, quarterback Daniel Jones, with a new contract this offseason. Jones officially became the franchise quarterback when he agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal, which pays out $40 million per season.

DANIEL JONES, GIANTS AGREE TO FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

Lawrence has been everything the Giants have hoped for since he was drafted 17th overall in 2019.

The Clemson product had a career year in Wink Martindale’s scheme under the Giants’ new regime led by head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. Lawrence totaled 7.5 sacks and 68 combined tackles, both career highs, with three passes defended, two forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss. He also amassed 28 quarterback hits, showing he had the knack for getting to the quarterback.

Lawrence’s efforts earned him his first Pro Bowl bid, and he was named to the AP second-team All-Pro defense.

The Giants hope the combination of Lawrence and Leonard Williams, who is playing in the final year of his deal this season, will keep providing sturdy defense in the trenches this year. New York will look to improve against the run. The Giants ranked 25th last season against the run, allowing 144.2 yards per game.

Now that Lawrence got his deal after Jones, all eyes will be on Giants running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants slapped their franchise tag on Barkley, who is reportedly looking for a contract extension before the start of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In four seasons (64 games), Lawrence has registered 16½ sacks, 213 tackles, four forced fumbles, 21 tackles for loss and 58 quarterback hits.