Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants' Saquon Barkley won't sign franchise tag, will miss start of offseason program: reports

Barkley reportedly turned down a deal in November

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Giants will be without star running back Saquon Barkley when offseason training begins Monday. 

According to multiple reports, Barkley does not intend to sign his franchise tender in time to be eligible to participate in the Giants' offseason program that begins next week. 

Daniel Jones (8) and Saquon Barkley (26) of the New York Giants in action against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

Daniel Jones (8) and Saquon Barkley (26) of the New York Giants in action against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Giants designated Barkley in early March, just after locking down quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract. If Barkley does sign before the July 15 deadline, he will earn $10.1 million for the 2023 season. 

GIANTS OWNER JOHN MARA LAUDS BRIAN DABOLL’S ROCKSTAR STATUS BUT PLAYFULLY WARNS OF GOING FROM ‘BONO TO BOZO’

After Barkley received the franchise tag, general manager Joe Schoen addressed failed contract negotiations but added the intent was for Barkley "to be a part of this team going forward." 

"That's negotiations. We had some deals out there, and we tried to get a deal done with him and his representatives. And we couldn't," Schoen said at the time, via the team’s website. 

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reacts as he is introduced before a game against the Indianapolis Colts Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reacts as he is introduced before a game against the Indianapolis Colts Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think both parties knew at the end of the day that this was an option, and if he's frustrated, I can understand some of that. We could be frustrated as well that we weren't able to get a deal done. I love Saquon. He's a good player. He's going to be a part of this team going forward. We'll see where it goes from here."

According to ESPN, Barkley reportedly turned down a long-term deal in November that would’ve earned him around $12 million a year. 

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs from Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) during a 27-yard touchdown run in the second half of a game Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs from Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) during a 27-yard touchdown run in the second half of a game Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drafted by the Giants in 2018 as the No. 2 overall draft pick out of Penn State, Barkley has battled through a number of injuries, including a torn ACL that cut his 2020 season short. 

In 2022, he rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 attempts, averaging 4.4 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 57 of his 76 targets for 338 yards. 

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.