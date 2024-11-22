Giants exec slams ESPN's Elle Duncan after mocking Daniel Jones for reading statement prior to release

The New York Giants released Daniel Jones on Friday.

On Thursday, Jones opened his press conference with a written statement, bidding farewell to the Giants.

"The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true. I’m extremely grateful to the Mara and Tisch families for the chance to play here. The Giants are truly a first-class organization, and I have nothing but genuine respect and appreciation for the people who have built it and the people who carry on that tradition," Jones’s statement began.

ESPN’s Elle Duncan mocked Jones for reading off a statement during a "Taking the Elle" segment on "SportsCenter" Thursday, a segment she normally does on Friday.

"We normally reserve ‘Taking the Elle’ for Fridays but Giants quarterback Daniel Jones just did something so inexplicable that we made an exception. After being benched this week, Jones took to the podium to say goodbye to the franchise and fans but with, like, seven games left in the season," Duncan said in a mocking tone.

"I’m sorry, you have to write this down? Didn’t you go to Duke?" Duncan said incredulously.

"Do you guys think he had this saved in his notes since, like, 2020? In all seriousness, DJ, I could have saved you like 90 seconds. A re-write: ‘Sorry you paid me $108 million for one playoff win. And I look forward to reviving my career as Brock Purdy’s backup.’ The end," Duncan concluded.

Giants senior V.P. of communications Pat Hanlon took exception to Duncan’s segment, while also taking a shot at ESPN in a post on X.

"That an #ESPN personality would mock Daniel Jones’ statement today is mind boggling. Given what has happened at that company over past few years, tone deaf," Hanlon wrote.

Hanlon did not further elaborate about "what has happened" at ESPN over the last few years.

During ESPN's "First Take" on Friday, Stephen A Smith said the Giants reached out to ESPN to complain about Duncan's segment.

Tommy DeVito is in line to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Drew Lock is the backup quarterback, with Tim Boyle likely serving as the emergency quarterback.

