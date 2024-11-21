Daniel Jones bids farewell to Giants, shoulders blame for team's struggles: 'I’m 100% accountable for my part'

Daniel Jones isn’t used to just sitting back and watching at New York Giants practices, but after being demoted coming out of the bye week, he understands his time as Big Blue’s franchise quarterback has come to an end after six seasons.

This certainly is not how Jones, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, wanted his Giants tenure to end – a lost 2-8 season where his play has not justified him starting the rest of the year.

But head coach Brian Daboll made it official, with Tommy DeVito elevated into the starting role and Jones moved all the way back to QB4 with the team bringing in veteran Tim Boyle.

Speaking for the first time since the move, Jones gave an opening statement to media members at the team’s facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where he was nothing but a class act.

"The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true," Jones began. "I’m extremely grateful to the Mara and Tisch families for the chance to play here. The Giants are truly a first-class organization, and I have nothing but genuine respect and appreciation for the people who have built it and the people who carry on that tradition.

"I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me, and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation. Of course, this season has been disappointing for all and of course I wish I could’ve done more. I’m 100% accountable for my part. I did not play well enough, consistently enough to help the team get the results. The reality of the NFL is it’s hard to win games and requires consistent performance from everyone involved. We didn’t do that well enough, so the idea to change something happens and I understand.

"I love the game, I love being a part of the team, and I’m excited for the next opportunity. I know there’s a lot of good football in front of me and I’m excited about that. To all the fans, I have deep respect for your passion and love for the Giants. The fans are a huge part of what makes playing for the Giants so special."

The writing was on the wall for Jones after his mishaps against the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany were the last straws for Daboll, GM Joe Schoen and the rest of the organization.

Jones said that conversations were had between Schoen and his agents, where the Giants’ GM explained what the move was going to be. And Jones wasn’t going to be backing up DeVito, as he has a $23 million injury guarantee built into his contract that would come into effect if he were to get hurt.

That’s why the Giants brought in Boyle and are keeping Jones far away from anything that could possibly lead to an injury. Usually in these cases – look at the Las Vegas Raiders with Derek Carr – teams will allow the player to simply stay home and prepare for what’s to come with their next team.

For now, Jones is "still kinda processing" and wants to help.

"I’m doing the best I can to help Tommy prepare, help the team prepare and that’s what I’m going to do right now. Processing that, I think the decision was made and not playing," Jones said.

As for that injury guarantee, Jones didn’t say so directly, but it sounded like he was trying any way to stay on the field for the Giants. He was asked if he would waive the injury guarantee to get back on the field.

"I want to play. I want to be on the field," he said. "I think I tried to do as much as I could to make that possible and create a situation where we were both comfortable, but most of those discussions went on with my agent and with Joe. I want to play, I want to be on the field, but it’s an unfortunate business side of the game.

"I got the injury guarantee, so that’s that and I understand it. They don’t want to take any risk. So, yeah, at that point it’s just do as you’re told."

Despite his efforts, Jones will continue to sit in the back during practice sessions, and help out wherever he can. But he, like everyone else, knows his NFL future is elsewhere, which is emotional, especially when he hears the support from his teammates.

"I’ve created a lot of great relationships here with the guys here, and definitely appreciate the support," Jones said, choked up. "But it’s about the team and what’s best for the team. I know the guys will be ready to go, and Tommy will be ready to go this week."

