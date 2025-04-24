Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

Giants draft Jaxson Dart after making blockbuster trade to get back into 1st round

Dart was not projected as a sure-fire first-round pick after the college football season, but his stock ascended during the draft process

Jackson Thompson
Published | Updated
The New York Giants have taken former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick in the NFL Draft after trading up with the Houston Texans. 

The Giants were linked to Dart in the weeks leading up to the Draft, but were not expected to use their third overall pick for him, and were presumed to make a trade into back into the late-first round to select him.

The son of Giants general manager Joe Schoen fueled speculation this week that the organization would draft a quarterback after he reportedly shared a video of Dart on social media. 

Screenshots of Carson Schoen’s Instagram went viral on social media Wednesday, the eve of the 2025 NFL Draft, after he appeared to share a highlight video of Dart to his Instagram Stories. 

Jaxson Dart throws

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) warms up before the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.  (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

This past season, Dart averaged 329.2 passing yards per game — third best in the NCAA. In total, he passed for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions, leading the Rebels to a 10-3 overall record and fourth-place finish in the SEC.

He also proved to be a legitimate running threat, with 495 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. 

At 21, he will be the youngest QB in the NFL in the 2025 season.

Jaxson Dart celebrates

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) celebrates after a touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31 on November 2, 2024.  (Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images)

Dart was not projected as a sure-fire first-round pick after the NFL season. But his stock ascended during the draft process. 

During passing drills at the NFL combine, Dart went 18 of 23 and would have had even more completions if not for some drops by his wide receivers. He showcased arm power and precision on each variety of pass, proving he could make every throw in the NFL. 

Jaxson Dart in action

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (QB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Dart, an Ole Miss alum, shares an alma mater with Giants franchise legend Eli Manning.

Now, Dart will step in as the Giants' presumptive quarterback of the future and look to live up to Manning's legacy. 

