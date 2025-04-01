Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

NFL Draft prospect Jaxson Dart bags turkey on hunt after pro day

Dart could be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the draft

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NFL Draft prosect Jaxson Dart took some time out of his busy schedule to go hunting in Georgia over the weekend, and he came up with a big kill.

The former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback was seen in a photo with Realtree Camouflage Vice President Tyler Jordan holding up the turkey. The hunt came a day after Dart put on a show for scouts at Ole Miss Pro Day as he tried to increase his draft stock.

Jaxson Dart at his pro day

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart sets up to pass during an offensive passing drill at the school's NFL football pro day on Friday, March 28, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

"This is one I’ll remember forever," Jordan wrote on X "Jaxson Dart's reaction reminds me why turkey hunting is so special. Nothing beats your first successful hunt in the spring woods."

It was far from Dart’s first hunt. He was pictured in January 2023 with a cougar he killed.

Jaxson Dart speaks to media

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart speaks at a news conference following his participation at the school's NFL football pro day on Friday, March 28, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

When he is selected in the NFL Draft, he would be far from the first player to enjoy the sport. 

NFL quarterback Carson Wentz has posted photos of his kills on social media. Wentz killed a black bear in 2023. Super Bowl champion Derek Wolfe also talked about how he tracked down and killed a cougar that terrorized his family in Colorado.

Dart is not as highly touted a quarterback as Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, but he could surprise NFL fans if a team takes him on Day 1, like Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos last year.

Jaxson Dart throws

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart, #2, warms up before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on Nov. 23, 2024. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

He accumulated 10,617 passing yards and 72 touchdown passes in three seasons with Ole Miss. He transferred from USC after his freshman year in 2021.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.