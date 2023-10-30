Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants’ Daniel Jones cleared for return ahead of Raiders matchup as quarterback woes mount

Jones has missed 3 straight games with a neck injury

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The New York Giants were facing a grim reality on Sunday night after losing backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor to an apparent rib injury during the first half of the 13-10 loss to the New York Jets. 

With starting quarterback Daniel Jones sidelined for the third straight week with a neck injury, the situation for the Giants was not looking good. 

Daniel Jones reacts during a game against Miami

Daniel Jones, #8 of the New York Giants, reacts during the first half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, however, head coach Brian Daboll revealed the promising news that Jones had been cleared for contact and would be "ready to go next week" after undergoing a series of tests. 

GIANTS TURN TO UNDRAFTED ROOKIE TOMMY DEVITO AFTER TYROD TAYLOR IS RULED OUT WITH A RIB INJURY

Jones’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders follows a brutal loss over the weekend that saw Taylor go down hard with an apparent rib injury. 

Daniel Jones throws ball

Daniel Jones, #8 of the New York Giants, throws the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 2, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Daboll said Monday that Taylor was still in the hospital with a rib injury, but declined to discuss the extent of it. 

"He’s pretty sore right now, so assume he’ll be out here – I can’t tell you when, but he’s got sore ribs right now." 

Tyrod Taylor gets tackled

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor, #2, is tackled on the run by New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, behind, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito was forced to step in and did not miss a beat, scoring a six-yard touchdown in the opening possession of the third quarter. However, the New Jersey native was limited to running plays on the ground, throwing the just seven times. 

He had two completions but finished with negative net yards passing and was sacked twice. 

Daboll said "there's definitely a possibility" that the Giants will explore adding another quarterback to the roster this week. 

Tommy DeVito scores a touchdown

Tommy DeVito, #15 of the New York Giants, runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Jones has missed three games since he was hurt on a blindside sack against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 8. He was cleared before Sunday’s game, but had already been ruled out by kickoff. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.