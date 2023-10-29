Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants turn to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito after Tyrod Taylor is ruled out with a rib injury

Taylor was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
New York Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will not return for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets after suffering an apparent rib injury in the first half of the contest. 

Taylor, who is filling in for Daniel Jones for the third consecutive week, was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation after he was taken down near the sideline by Quinton Jefferson and C.J. Mosley, the Giants said.  

Tyrod Taylore runs the ball

Tyrod Taylor of the New York Giants attempts a pass against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

He was preparing to make a throw under pressure when the ball slipped out of his hands. As he recovered the ball, Taylor was taken down hard. 

He was seen on the ground in apparent pain before he left the field and headed straight to the Giants' locker room. 

He was officially ruled out shortly after. 

Tyrod Taylor gets tackled

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is tackled on the run by New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse and a New Jersey native, replaced Taylor and wasted no time in making a statement. Halfway through the third quarter on third-and-goal, he ran the ball into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown. 

Tight end Darren Waller also left in the first half with a hamstring injury he sustained on a four-yard catch, appearing to aggravate an issue that was plaguing him earlier in the week. 

Tommy DeVito scores a touchdown

Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Five players were ruled out with injury on a rainy day in New York. 

Starting center Connor McGovern injured a knee and Wes Schweitzer, who started at right guard, injured his left leg.

Nose tackle Al Woods was also ruled out in the second quarter with a calf injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.