Giants block Seahawks' game-tying field goal attempt, return ball for clutch TD

The New York Giants finally had the ball bounce their way.

After being up 10 points with 11:54 left in the game, Geno Smith led the Seattle Seahawks on a 14-play, 95-yard drive to cut the deficit to just three points with 2:09 left in the game. Smith then got Seattle into field-goal range in an attempt to tie the game with less than a minute left.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers saw his kick blocked by Giants defender Isaiah Simmons while Bryce Ford-Wheaton scooped up the loose ball and ran it back for a touchdown.

New York picked up an improbable 29-20 win to move to 2-3 on the season.

Daniel Jones had two touchdown passes in the win. It was the third time this season he’s had at least two touchdown passes in a game. He also did it against the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns.

Jones was 23 of 34 with 257 passing yards. He added 38 yards on the ground as well.

BEARS-PANTHERS FIGHT LEADS TO EJECTIONS IN CHICAGO'S BLOWOUT WIN

The Giants received a great game from running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who started in place of injured running back Devin Singletary. Tracy had 129 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Eric Gray was getting into the groove early in the game, but he fumbled at the goal line in the first quarter. Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins returned the fumble 101 yards for the touchdown.

Smith finished the game 28 of 40 with 284 passing yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had four catches for 31 yards and scored a touchdown.

The Giants got to Smith seven times; Dexter Lawrence had three sacks and D.J. Davidson had two.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seattle fell to 3-2 on the year.