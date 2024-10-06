Bears-Panthers fight leads to ejections in Chicago's blowout win

Multiple players were ejected from a game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers on Sunday after a fight erupted in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Bears running back Roschon Johnson scored from 1-yard out to put Chicago ahead, 36-10, with 4:23 left in the game. As the broadcast camera turned to watch Johnson’s celebration, Chicago offensive lineman Bill Murray and Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn got into a skirmish.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Horn appeared to punch Murray in the helmet. As players from both teams got into each other, Bears offensive lineman Matt Pryor got shoved to the ground and appeared to throw a punch in the brouhaha. Horn and Pryor were ejected from the game.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales talked about the incident after the game.

"We just have to continue to control our emotions," Canales said. "In a really hard game, emotions run high right there. He was instigated, we can’t retaliate."

AARON RODGERS REVEALS HE'S DEALING WITH INJURY DESPITE FINISHING JETS GAME AFTER AWKWARD HIT

Chicago moved to 3-2 on the season. Caleb Williams had 304 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The Bears held the Panthers to 10 points and have limited opponents to fewer than 20 points in four of five games this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carolina fell to 1-4 on the year.