Chicago Bears

Bears-Panthers fight leads to ejections in Chicago's blowout win

Bears won game 36-14

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Bears' Jaylon Johnson lists his top 5 WRs | Speak Video

Bears' Jaylon Johnson lists his top 5 WRs | Speak

Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson lists his top-five wide receivers in the NFL.

Multiple players were ejected from a game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers on Sunday after a fight erupted in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Bears running back Roschon Johnson scored from 1-yard out to put Chicago ahead, 36-10, with 4:23 left in the game. As the broadcast camera turned to watch Johnson’s celebration, Chicago offensive lineman Bill Murray and Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn got into a skirmish.

Panthers-Bears fight

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers skirmish during the second half at Soldier Field. (David Banks-Imagn Images)

Horn appeared to punch Murray in the helmet. As players from both teams got into each other, Bears offensive lineman Matt Pryor got shoved to the ground and appeared to throw a punch in the brouhaha. Horn and Pryor were ejected from the game.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales talked about the incident after the game.

"We just have to continue to control our emotions," Canales said. "In a really hard game, emotions run high right there. He was instigated, we can’t retaliate."

Kyler Gordo and the Bears' defense

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) celebrates his fumble recovery with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) and Darrell Taylor against the Carolina Panthers during the second half, Oct. 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago moved to 3-2 on the season. Caleb Williams had 304 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The Bears held the Panthers to 10 points and have limited opponents to fewer than 20 points in four of five games this season.

DJ Moore celebrates

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore celebrates his receiving touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Soldier Field. (Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images)

Carolina fell to 1-4 on the year.

