Giants announce death of former All-Star pitcher Tim Lincecum's wife

The San Francisco Giants announced the death of Cristin Coleman, the wife of former Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum, on Thursday. She passed away earlier this summer at 38 after battling cancer.

The organization shared a message on social media calling Coleman a "beloved" member of the Giants, where her husband spent the majority of his 10-year career, culminating in three World Series championships.

"The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman. Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family, and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher," the statement read.

"She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us."

According to the San Mateo Daily Journal , Coleman passed away at her home, surrounded by family June 27 after a battle with cancer. She was a longtime educator and principal at the Washington Elementary School in Burlingame, California.

Shana Daum, senior vice president of communications and community relations for the Giants, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the team learned of Coleman’s passing – and recent marriage to Lincecum – on Thursday.

"Tim is extremely private, and we honor and respect his privacy," Daum told the outlet. "Our hearts are heavy in learning this news."

