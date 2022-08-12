Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco Giants
Published

Giants announce death of former All-Star pitcher Tim Lincecum's wife

Lincecum's wife was a principal at an elementary school in California

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco Giants announced the death of Cristin Coleman, the wife of former Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum, on Thursday. She passed away earlier this summer at 38 after battling cancer. 

The organization shared a message on social media calling Coleman a "beloved" member of the Giants, where her husband spent the majority of his 10-year career, culminating in three World Series championships. 

Tim Lincecum, #55 of the San Francisco Giants, pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers at AT&amp;T Park on August 31, 2014 in San Francisco.  

Tim Lincecum, #55 of the San Francisco Giants, pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers at AT&amp;T Park on August 31, 2014 in San Francisco.   (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman. Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family, and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher," the statement read. 

NICOLE HAZEN, WIFE OF DIAMONDBACKS GM MIKE HAZEN, DIES AT 45 FOLLOWING CANCER BATTLE

"She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us." 

Tim Lincecum, #55 of the San Francisco Giants, looks back at the scoreboard as he walks back to the dugout in the bottom of the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at AT&amp;T Park on July 11, 2014 in San Francisco.  

Tim Lincecum, #55 of the San Francisco Giants, looks back at the scoreboard as he walks back to the dugout in the bottom of the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at AT&amp;T Park on July 11, 2014 in San Francisco.   (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, Coleman passed away at her home, surrounded by family June 27 after a battle with cancer. She was a longtime educator and principal at the Washington Elementary School in Burlingame, California.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shana Daum, senior vice president of communications and community relations for the Giants, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the team learned of Coleman’s passing – and recent marriage to Lincecum – on Thursday. 

"Tim is extremely private, and we honor and respect his privacy," Daum told the outlet. "Our hearts are heavy in learning this news."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Starting pitcher Tim Lincecum, #55 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, takes the field for the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 23, 2016 in Anaheim, California.  

Starting pitcher Tim Lincecum, #55 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, takes the field for the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 23, 2016 in Anaheim, California.   (Matt Brown/Angels Baseball LP/Getty Images)

A four-time All-Star, three-time World Series champ, and two-time Cy Young winner, Lincecum was drafted 10th overall by the Giants in 2006. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016 on a one-year contract. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com