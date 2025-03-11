Giants agree to terms with star safety as they continue to revamp secondary in free agency: reports

The Big Blue (print) is coming into shape for the New York Giants.

The Giants agreed to a three-year contract with star safety Jevon Holland on Tuesday, per numerous reports.

Holland’s contract is reportedly worth $45.3 million with $30.3 million guaranteed, per NFL Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 25-year-old safety spent the first four seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

In Holland’s four seasons with the Dolphins, he amassed five interceptions, five sacks, and 301 total tackles over 60 career regular-season games.

The Giants were in the safety market this free agency after letting star safety Xavier McKinney leave last season for the Green Bay Packers.

Holland will start next season alongside Tyler Nubin, the Giants' second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nubin had 98 total tackles in 13 games before he underwent ankle surgery, missing the final four games of his rookie season.

WIFE OF 49ERS' STAR SHARES DEVASTATION AFTER NEWS OF KYLE JUSZCZYK RELEASE: 'JUST RIP OUT OUR HEARTS'

Holland’s addition is not the only one the Giants made to their secondary.

The Giants agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract with cornerback Paulson Adebo on Monday, according to numerous reports.

Adebo, 25, spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints after being drafted in the third round out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Across four seasons with the Saints, Adebo logged 251 total tackles, 43 passes defended, 10 interceptions, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

However, Adebo played in just seven games last season after he broke his femur in a game against the Denver Broncos. Prior to his injury, Adebo recorded three interceptions in seven games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the additions of Abedo and Holland, the Giants brought in some sorely needed playmakers after setting the NFL record last season for most consecutive games without recording an interception (11).

The Giants also bolstered their defensive line depth on Monday, reportedly having agreed to terms with both defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris and defensive end Chauncey Golston.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen can only hope those additions will improve the 20th-ranked scoring defense in the league last season, as they gave up 24.4 points per game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.