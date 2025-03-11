Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

San Francisco 49ers

Wife of 49ers' star shares devastation after news of Kyle Juszczyk release: 'Just rip out our hearts'

Claire Kittle was a close friend of Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The opening day of NFL free agency began with some shocking moves and key additions. 

For the San Francisco 49ers, the biggest shocker was the news that the organization had informed nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk of their intentions to release him before the start of the league year on Wednesday. 

Kyle Juszczyk and Christian McCaffrey sideline

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, #44, talks with running back Christian McCaffrey, #23, on the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 9, 2024. (David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

ESPN first reported the news on Monday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Juszczyk, 33, has been a powerhouse in the 49ers’ offense since he was first brought on in 2017 by head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. During that time, he earned eight of his nine Pro Bowl nods and was a first-team All-Pro in 2023. 

Monday’s news sent shock waves around the league, including from those closest to the 12-year NFL veteran. 

"Day one juice," Niners tight end George Kittle, who was drafted by San Francisco the same year Juszczyk signed, said in a post on Instagram. 

George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk celebrate

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, #85, celebrates with fullback Kyle Juszczyk, #44, after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

"My brother," running back Christian McCaffrey added in a post of his own. 

49ERS AGREE TO TRADE DEEBO SAMUEL TO COMMANDERS: REPORT

However, the most vocal following the news was Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, who also shared a close relationship with Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk.

"Just rip out our hearts why don’t you," she said in a post, sharing a photo of the two couples together. 

Claire Kittle also shared Juszczyk’s many accolades in the same post, later adding in another, "It’ll never make sense." 

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle sideline

Kristin Juszczyk, left, with Claire Kittle prior to the San Francisco 49ers game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 5, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I thank the Lord for bringing us together in 2017," she continued. "You boys are everything an organization could dream of, on and off the field. I’m so proud of you." 

Juszczyk was due a $4.1 million salary this season. The Niners will instead take on a $3.6 million dead cap charge with the release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.