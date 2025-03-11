Wife of 49ers' star shares devastation after news of Kyle Juszczyk release: 'Just rip out our hearts'

The opening day of NFL free agency began with some shocking moves and key additions.

For the San Francisco 49ers , the biggest shocker was the news that the organization had informed nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk of their intentions to release him before the start of the league year on Wednesday.

ESPN first reported the news on Monday.

Juszczyk, 33, has been a powerhouse in the 49ers’ offense since he was first brought on in 2017 by head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. During that time, he earned eight of his nine Pro Bowl nods and was a first-team All-Pro in 2023.

Monday’s news sent shock waves around the league, including from those closest to the 12-year NFL veteran.

"Day one juice," Niners tight end George Kittle, who was drafted by San Francisco the same year Juszczyk signed, said in a post on Instagram.

"My brother," running back Christian McCaffrey added in a post of his own.

However, the most vocal following the news was Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, who also shared a close relationship with Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk.

"Just rip out our hearts why don’t you," she said in a post, sharing a photo of the two couples together.

Claire Kittle also shared Juszczyk’s many accolades in the same post, later adding in another, "It’ll never make sense."

"I thank the Lord for bringing us together in 2017," she continued. "You boys are everything an organization could dream of, on and off the field. I’m so proud of you."

Juszczyk was due a $4.1 million salary this season. The Niners will instead take on a $3.6 million dead cap charge with the release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.