Giants acquire Isaiah Simmons from Cardinals for 7th-round draft pick

Simmons is entering his fourth NFL season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The New York Giants made a move on Thursday to acquire some depth at the linebacker position.

The Giants acquired Isaiah Simmons from the Arizona Cardinals for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. Simmons is entering the last year of his rookie contract.

The Cardinals later announced the trade.

Isaiah Simmons vs Seahawks

Isaiah Simmons of the Cardinals takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks game at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Arizona selected the former Clemson standout with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2020 draft. He was in the top four in tackles on the team in his last two seasons and was set to be the nickelback for the team before the reported deal.

Simmons has appeared in every game for the Cardinals since he was drafted. Last year, he started 13 of the 17 games and had 99 tackles. He had a career-high four sacks and two interceptions.

Isaiah Simmons vs Patriots

Isaiah Simmons of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a turnover against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 12, 2022. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

In 50 total games, he has 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Simmons will certainly boost a linebacking corps that features budding star Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bobby Okereke and Darrian Beavers. Adoree Jackson was slated at the nickelback position before the Simmons deal.

New York finished 9-7-1 last year and is primed to make a leap with the addition of Darren Waller on offense and the expectations that Thibodeaux and company will take a leap. The Giants were 17th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed.

Isaiah Simmons vs Rams

Isaiah Simmons of the Arizona Cardinals runs during the NFC wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Giants were last top 10 in both categories at the same time during the 2016 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.