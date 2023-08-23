Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants

Giants' Tommy Sweeney 'stable' after collapsing due to 'medical event' on practice field, team says

Tommy Sweeney spent the 2020 season on the physically unable to perform list

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Giants experienced a scary moment during Wednesday's practice when tight end Tommy Sweeney collapsed halfway through the session.

Doctors and coaches came over to check on the Giants tight end, before he was eventually carted off the practice field. The Giants later said the 28-year-old was in "stable" condition. 

Team officials characterized the incident as a "medical event," saying Sweeney was "under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tommy Sweeney looks on during a Giants practice

Tight end Tommy Sweeney #89 of the New York Giants looks on during OTAs at Quest Diagnostics Center on May 25, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said seeing Sweeney down and needing medical attention "was extremely scary."

"You never want to see that on the field," Jones said.

JETS' AARON RODGERS EXPECTED TO PLAY IN FINAL PRESEASON GAME VS. GIANTS: REPORTS

Sweeney was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round in 2019. 

He suffered a foot injury in July 2020 and was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list in October 2020 before he eventually returned to the PUP list following a myocarditis diagnosis.

Tommy Sweeney catches a pass

New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney (89) catches a pass under pressure from Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game opener against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sweeney was cleared to resume playing the following offseason and appeared in 18 games, including three starts, with the Bills over 2021 and 2022 before signing with the Giants in free agency in March.

Tommy Sweeney at Giants training camp

Tommy Sweeney #89 of the New York Giants during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on August 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In New York, he’s been reunited with Giants coach Brian Daboll. Daboll was the Bills offensive coordinator before he took over the Giants head coaching duties.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not immediately clear whether there’s a connection between Sweeney’s health history and Wednesday’s episode.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.