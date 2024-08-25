Giancarlo Stanton's broken bat hits umpire in head, knocks him out of game in bizarre scene

An unfortunate series of events ended with an MLB umpire in a neck brace and on a stretcher in Sunday's New York Yankees-Colorado Rockies game in the Bronx.

Giancarlo Stanton's bat snapped at the handle when he swung at an Austin Gomber pitch with runners on first and second in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The broken bat went backward and smacked home plate umpire Nick Mahrley right in the facemask.

Mahrley immediately went down to one knee, clearly in pain, but he still tried to watch the play unfold as Stanton had a bloop single to left field to force the bases loaded against the Rockies.

When time was called, everyone focused on Mahrley, who remained on one knee. Yankees medical staff, as well as players like Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Aaron Judge, checked in on Marley at home plate.

Rockies catcher Drew Romo also immediately turned to see how Mahrley was doing during the play, which showed his sportsmanship.

After several minutes passed, Mahrley was placed in a neck brace and a stretcher was used to transport him off the field.

With Mahrley not able to continue calling balls and strikes, crew chief Marvin Hudson threw on his protective gear to get behind the dish to replace his colleague.

It left the game short one umpire for the remaining innings.

It's the risk of every umpire, especially those behind the plate, to get hit with pitches, foul balls and bats throughout the season. And while some of those instances just ring the bell and leave some good welts, others are more serious, which is why so many players were checking on Mahrley.

The Yankees, Rockies and all those watching at Yankee Stadium will hope Mahrley's neck brace is more precautionary than anything as he goes for further evaluation.

