Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's Brock Bowers may miss at least 4 weeks after ankle surgery: report

Bowers left Saturday's game against Vanderbilt

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Georgia Bulldogs star Brock Bowers will have surgery on his injured left ankle, the school said Monday.

Bowers suffered the injury during the team’s 37-20 win against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Coach Kirby Smart initially said Bowers suffered a sprained ankle, citing X-rays that were negative, though the team did not know how severe the injury was.

Brock Bowers runs the ball

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, #19, runs with the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The All-American is expected to have TightRope surgery, ESPN reported. Recovery from the procedure is usually four to six weeks. The report noted that former Alabama standout Tua Tagovailoa had the surgery while he played at Alabama in 2018 and was out for a month.

The timeline, as of now, is unclear for Bowers.

He was injured at the end of a 14-yard gain that got the Bulldogs down to the Commodores’ 11-yard line. He was tackled by Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley on the sideline and the junior was slow to get up. He limped heavily when he got up.

Brock Bowers down on the ground

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers kneels on the turf after being injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Bowers has been a key part of the Georgia offense. In seven games this season, he has 41 receptions for 567 yards and four touchdowns. He was on the back-to-back national championship teams.

Georgia moved to 7-0 with the win and remained No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll but the Bulldogs’ stranglehold on the top spot is slipping. They received 43 first-place votes down from 50 last week.

Brock Bowers limps off the field

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, #19, walks of the field with head coach Kirby Smart, right, after being injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Michigan received 16 first-place votes, up from 11 last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.