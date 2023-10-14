Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs

NFL prospect Brock Bowers suffers injury scare in first half of top ranked Georgia's game against Vanderbilt

The All-American appeared to suffer an ankle sprain

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 14

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs entered Saturday's game as the heavy favorites against Vanderbilt. 

Georgia got off to a slow start as the Commodores jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but quarterback Carson Beck and the Bulldogs offense eventually kicked things into high gear and entered the locker room with a 24-7 halftime lead.

Georgia, however, will have to finish the game in Nashville without one of the best college football players in the country — Brock Bowers. The star tight end exited the game with 7:24 remaining in the second quarter.

Brock Bowers runs the ball

Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first half at FirstBank Stadium on October 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

He appeared to suffer an ankle injury as came up limping after a play. He then fell to the turf and punched the ground out of apparent frustration. 

The athletic training staff rushed onto the football field to take a look at the All-American tight end.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart described Bowers' injury as an ankle sprain. He initially went into the medical tent on the Bulldogs' sideline, but later went towards the locker room.

Smart noted that the tight end would undergo X-rays.

"He was in good spirits," Georgia coach Kirby Smart told CBS Sports at halftime. "He's got a little bit of an ankle sprain on the bottom part of his foot, but he thinks he'll be fine. We're going to go X-ray it and check it out."

Carson Beck hands the ball to Brock Bowers

Carson Beck #15 hands the ball to Brock Bowers, #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs, against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first half at FirstBank Stadium on October 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Bowers is a California native. Entering Saturday's game, the junior tight end led the Bulldogs with 37 catches for 545 yards with four touchdowns.

He surpassed the 100 yards receiving mark in each of the last three games. Bowers is widely projected to be a first-round selection whenever he declares for the NFL Draft.

The reigning back-to-back College Football Playoff national champions entered Saturday's game against Vanderbilt at 6-0.

