NFL prospect Brock Bowers suffers injury scare in first half of top ranked Georgia's game against Vanderbilt

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs entered Saturday's game as the heavy favorites against Vanderbilt.

Georgia got off to a slow start as the Commodores jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but quarterback Carson Beck and the Bulldogs offense eventually kicked things into high gear and entered the locker room with a 24-7 halftime lead.

Georgia, however, will have to finish the game in Nashville without one of the best college football players in the country — Brock Bowers. The star tight end exited the game with 7:24 remaining in the second quarter.

He appeared to suffer an ankle injury as came up limping after a play. He then fell to the turf and punched the ground out of apparent frustration.

The athletic training staff rushed onto the football field to take a look at the All-American tight end.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart described Bowers' injury as an ankle sprain. He initially went into the medical tent on the Bulldogs' sideline, but later went towards the locker room.

Smart noted that the tight end would undergo X-rays.

"He was in good spirits," Georgia coach Kirby Smart told CBS Sports at halftime. "He's got a little bit of an ankle sprain on the bottom part of his foot, but he thinks he'll be fine. We're going to go X-ray it and check it out."

Bowers is a California native. Entering Saturday's game, the junior tight end led the Bulldogs with 37 catches for 545 yards with four touchdowns.

He surpassed the 100 yards receiving mark in each of the last three games. Bowers is widely projected to be a first-round selection whenever he declares for the NFL Draft.

The reigning back-to-back College Football Playoff national champions entered Saturday's game against Vanderbilt at 6-0.