Georgia's Richard LeCounte injured in motorcycle crash: 'He’s lucky to be alive'

University of Georgia safety Richard LeCounte was hit by two cars while riding his motorcycle on Saturday night after the Bulldogs returned home after pulling out a victory over the University of Kentucky.

LeCounte, who was ranked as the eighth-best defensive player in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) by CBS Sports, was immediately taken to the trauma center at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Ron Courson, the school’s director of sports medicine, said that LeCounte was still being treated at the hospital as of Sunday.

Courson didn’t mention how long LeCounte might be unavailable for the Bulldogs, who are ranked fifth in the latest AP poll of the Top 25 college teams in the country.

“His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected,” Courson said in a statement.

LeCounte piled up a career-high 13 tackles and recovered a fumble in Georgia’s 14-3 victory over the Wildcats. So far this season, he has a team-high three interceptions.

“He’s lucky to be alive,” LeCounte’s mother, Erika Blocker-LeCounte, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He was wearing his helmet and (that) saved his life.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, LeCounte had a shoulder injury, bruised ribs, and cuts and scrapes. He did not have any broken bones and no surgery will be required.

“God spared him his life, we can’t ask for more,” Blocker-LeCounte said. “Glory to God.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.