Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia receiver Nitro Tuggle reached speeds of over 100 mph before reckless driving arrest: report

Tuggle was charged with 2 misdemeanors, reckless driving and speeding

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Georgia Bulldogs receiver Nitro Tuggle had reached a speed of 107 mph when he was arrested last week for reckless driving, according to police. 

Tuggle, who was suspended by the team after news of his arrest was reported, was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail just before 2 a.m. March 19 on one misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and one misdemeanor charge of speeding. 

Nitro Tuggle looks on

Nitro Tuggle, #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs, catches passes in pregame warmups before the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on Jan. 2, 2025 in New Orleans. (CFP/Getty Images)

According to an arrest report obtained by ESPN, Tuggle was driving 107 mph before being stopped by law enforcement. He pulled over on the right side of the lane instead of the shoulder, and the arresting officer noted that "he nearly exited without placing the vehicle in park." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Georgia's athletics department said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time that both Tuggle and freshman offensive lineman Marques Easley had been suspended. 

Just two days earlier, Easley was also arrested in Georgia after he lost control of his Dodge Challenger and crashed into a power distribution box at an apartment complex, damaging several other vehicles in the process, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

"You know, both of them are younger players and have made crucial mistakes," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Tuesday, via ESPN. 

Nitro Tuggle in action

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Nitro Tuggle, #2, runs after a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium on Nov. 16, 2024. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

GEORGIA RECEIVER NITRO TUGGLE ARRESTED FOR RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING

"It's very unfortunate that, you know, one of those young men got his driver's license within one month of that happening at 18 or 19 years old, and it's amazing how many kids come to school now without a driver's license," he continued. 

"So, it's no excuse, but one of those things we will continue to educate and discipline our guys to try to correct it."

Kirby Smart on the sideline

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Both players became the latest in a long list of Bulldogs arrested for driving-related crimes. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris was arrested in September for reckless driving. Linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and offensive tackle Bo Hughley were arrested on back-to-back days over the summer for reckless driving, among other charges. 

Each of those arrests followed the tragic deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who were killed in a car crash in January 2023. LeCroy and teammate Jalen Carter were racing after the team celebrated winning its second straight national championship. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.