Georgia receiver Nitro Tuggle arrested for reckless driving, speeding

Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested for reckless driving early Thursday morning, according to online jail records.

He became the latest of a long list of Bulldogs arrested for driving-related crimes.

The 19-year-old freshman from Goshen, Indiana, was arrested and booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail just before 2 a.m. on one misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and one misdemeanor charge of speeding.

Tuggle’s arrest was detailed in the online records.

Georgia's athletics department said in a statement to Fox News Digital that Tuggle and freshman offensive lineman Marques Easley have been suspended.

"Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley have been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. There will be no further comment," the statement said.

Georgia did not specify whether Easley’s suspension was related to Tuggle’s arrest.

Tuggle, a four-star prospect out of Northwood High School, appeared in eight games for Georgia during the 2024 season, catching three passes for 34 yards and a long of 16 yards.

He previously announced he was entering the transfer portal but reversed course in December.

"I'm very excited because it's a family here. And I love the coaches and how they believe in me and stuff like that. So, that's one of the reasons why I didn't leave," Tuggle said earlier this year, via 247 Sports. "And, you know, the opportunity here. It's a great opportunity for me to play and continue my name and my legacy here."

Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris was arrested in September for reckless driving. Linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and offensive tackle Bo Hughley were arrested on back-to-back days over the summer for reckless driving, among other charges.